Detectives need help identifying armed robbers in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Detectives need help identifying two armed robbery suspects in Clearwater.

According to authorities, the suspects entered JK Food Mart at 2468 Belleair Rd. at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Once inside the convenient store, one of the suspects walked up to the store clerk, pointed a black handgun at him and demanded money. The second suspect walked behind the checkout counter and took cash.

Before leaving the convenient store, one suspect struck a store clerk in the head with his fist and another suspect shot at a store clerk with the handgun, missing both victims.

Both suspects fled from the convenient store on foot in an eastbound direction.

One store clerk received minor injuries, the other clerk was uninjured.



One suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'10" to 5'11" tall, 180 lbs., wearing all black clothing, a black hoodie, with dark fabric covering his face, armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'9" to 5'10" tall, 160 lbs., carrying a dark backpack, wearing black clothing, a multi-colored hoodie, and fabric covering his face.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Upton of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at (727) 582-6200 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.