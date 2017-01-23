Clearwater police surprise 4-year-old boy at birthday party

CLEARWATER, Fla. - There's a little boy in Clearwater that's waking up with a big smile on his face after Clearwater police officers surprised him at his police-themed birthday party over the weekend.

Brody, 4, was having his birthday party at the Countryside Lanes on Sunday, when Sgt. Tom Rodgers, Officer Justin Murray, Officer Scott Penna and Officer Tomislav Marjanovic crashed the party.

The officers signed a special police flag and gave it to Brody as a gift.

The 4-year-old was pumped to get to check out the police cars and he even got a chance to sit behind the wheel and turn on the siren.

The Clearwater police department says it was impossible to tell who had the most fun - Brody or the officers who stopped by to surprise him. They say he brightened their day as much as they brightened his.