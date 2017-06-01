Man arrested in Clearwater hit-and-run driver, biker in life-threatening condition

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Police arrested the driver of a pickup truck who struck a bicyclist on Tuesday night before fleeing the scene.
Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue were called to the intersection of Cleveland Street and Fredrica Avenue about 9:43 p.m. on Tuesday night. The truck was heading eastbound on Cleveland when they struck a bicyclist before driving off. The bicycle was crossing from north to south between Betty Lane and Fredrica Avenue. He was not in a bike lane, according to police.