Suspect pepper sprayed clerk during business robbery

LUTZ, Fla. - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Pet Supermarket and pepper sprayed the store employee.

On Jan. 3 at about 8:53 p.m., an unknown white male entered the Pet Supermarket at 18445 41 Hwy N.

The suspect demanded money, and when the store employee asked if he had a weapon, he pepper sprayed her in the face.

The employee then gave him an undisclosed amount of cash before he left the store and got into a dark four-door sedan, possibly a newer model Honda.

The suspect is described as being a white male, 5'10"-6'0", 140-160 lbs., 25-30 years of age.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark letter/design on the chest, a baseball cap possibly with a red bill, a red bandana covering his face, blue jeans, black shoes and blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.