HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. - A woman was killed riding her scooter after being hit by a car Sunday night.

At about 11:34 pm, Isabel Alarcon Mateus, 20, was driving a Razor electric scooter southbound on Sheldon Road near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue in the inside lane.

The scooter did not have rear lights and was not a legal motor vehicle.

A 2003 Pontiac Vibe was traveling southbound on Sheldon Road in the inside lane.

The Pontiac was unable to see her and struck the scooter. Mateus was thrown off the scooter.

Shortly after the initial crash, another car came without seeing the scooter in the road and struck it again.

Mateus was transported to St. Joseph's Main Hospital where she died of her injuries.