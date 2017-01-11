Sprouts Farmers Market hosting job fair to fill 150 positions for its new Carrollwood location

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area's newest grocery chain is hiring.



Sprouts Farmers Market will be holding a job fair on Wednesday and Thursday in Tampa for its new Carrollwood location.



The Arizona-based grocer is opening the first of three Florida stores on February 22nd at 15110 N. Dale Mabry Highway. The company is looking to fill 150 full-time and part-time positions in its bakery, meat, deli, produce, vitamin, grocery and cashier departments.



Interested applicants should visit the job fair which is being held at the DoubleTree Hilton Tampa Airport at 4500 West Cypress Street.



Sprouts representatives will be conducting interviews at the hotel from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and from 11:30 to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.



The company offers a wide variety of benefit which may include medical, dental and vision insurance, a 401k plan with matching employee contributions, vacation time, a Health Savings Account and scholarship program.



For more information, visit www.sprouts.com/web/guest/careers.