A local teen hopes to get out of the hospital and back on the football field after a serious vehicle versus pedestrian accident almost took his life.

Tampa Police say 14-year-old Jordan Valentin was hit by a passing car traveling west on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near the intersection of North Suwanee.

The driver told police that the teen darted out from behind stopped traffic.

Doctors rushed Jordan into emergency surgery when they found bleeding in the brain. Jordan suffered several fractured bones in his face.

"He's starting to speak to his mother, which is good," said Jerilynn Beamon. "They took off all breathing tubes."

Beamon is league director for Brandon Broncos Youth Football. Beamon says Jordan has a passion for the sport and saw his former teammates and coaches like family.

“Pray for them, think about them," said Beamon. "Think about the family, help support the family as much as we can, keep them in your thoughts.”

Jordon played for the Broncos for three years. This week players and parents met at J.C. Handy Sports Complex for a group prayer.

"That's when it kind of hit home," said Shane Snyder, Brandon Broncos Athletic Director. "But we got a strong family."

Jordan's family says it will be another couple of weeks before he can leave the hospital and start surgery.

The Brandon Broncos organization is hosting fundraiser to help Jordan's family pay for medical expenses.

The steak dinner starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, January 28 at Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 1810 Front St., Valrico.

