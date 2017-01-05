Surveillance video captures man stealing toys with child in his car

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - You haven't heard much of those 'Porch Pirates' now that the holidays are over, but now a Riverview family says they have video of their actual toys being stolen from their own driveway.

Rick Hebert said his surveillance camera captured a man loading a tricycle and a hot pink Power Wheels into his car.

In the two minute video, you can see a man driving up to the home off Quarter Horse Drive, before getting up and searching the area for toys in the driveway.

The video shows the man first load in a tricycle -- then he goes back up the driveway and talks to a woman in the front seat. But then, you see a window being rolled down to show a child in the back seat.

ABC Action News blurred the child's identity.

"It's a sad situation if you have to steal for your child, to provide for your child, in front of your child," said Hebert.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office crime search map shows two dozen thefts within a two mile radius of the home, mainly from vehicles in the past month.

However, Hebert decided not to file a report.

"We felt if he has to steal to provide for his child, apparently he has it way worse than we do, and I guess he needed it a lot more than we do."

The toys weren't new gifts -- rather old gifts.