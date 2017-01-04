Second suspect arrested in shooting of Tampa Toddler

Officers arrested the second suspect in the November 16th shooting of a 21-month-old girl.

18-year-old Delvin Soares was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail yesterday on charges of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault and Shooting Into an Occupied Dwelling.

Tampa police arrested Jovaris Lundy, 17, of Riverview, on November 17th without incident in the Robles Park area of Tampa, which is not far from where the shooting occurred shortly after noon the day before.

Police say they fired around 15 shots into a family's apartment on Hernandez Court.

Police believe the little girl's father was the intended target.

ABC Action News spoke with the girl's mother, Raneisha Simmons, who says she's thankful the two have been arrested, but is not holding any hate for them.

"I would say I'm praying for him and that's all I can do. I have no negative things to say about him." She said.

Simmons also says her daughter is doing well, but is still emotionally shaken.

"She's getting around, but as far as the mental state, she's not. She still cries for mommy and daddy. We're basically the ones that she will go to. She won't go to many people. She don't like men. She don't like firecrackers."

The family still has keys to the apartment where the shooting happened, but Simmons says it's too traumatic to stay in their home. They've been living with family and friends since the shooting.