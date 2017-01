THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in Thonotosassa, and now his cousin is being charged with second degree murder.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 9862 Timmons Rd. at 11:53 Monday morning.

They found the victim, Diquan Mills, dead at the scene.

Police say there was a disturbance in the home, and a witness in the case lived in the home where the shooting happened.

Mills' cousin, Daryl Gadson, is now being charged with second degree murder.

This is a developing story, check abcactionnews.com for further updates.

