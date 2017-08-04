Missing/endangered 1-year-old found safe

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A missing/endangered 1-year-old Plant City girl has been located at a family member's house in Lakeland.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was asking for the public's assistance in locating missing endangered 1-year-old Plant City girl.

Deputies say that on Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Child Protective Investigator attempted to make contact with Leah Todd, 22, and her one-year-old child, Rainah Todd in reference to an active investigation. Deputies are unable to provide additional details on the investigation as it is an open and active case.

Rainah has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Investigators were concerned for the child's safety as the mother has been known to use drugs in the past.