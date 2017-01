HILLSBOROUGH CO., FL - Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating a case of arson.

On Monday, a school bus was set on fire at Doby Elementary School.

No one was inside the bus at the time, but deputies say the bus was totaled.

They estimate the damage to be around $30,000.

The fire started near the driver's seat of the bus.

Witnesses told deputies they saw teenagers running away from the burning bus.

A Sheriff's office helicopter circled the area where it happened.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue tells ABC Action News, one teenager has been arrested.