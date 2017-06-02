Here's how police can check on your home while you're on vacation

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa wants to remind homeowners that if they're planning their summer vacations to sign up for the police department's Vacation Watch Program.

While you're away a zone officer will check your home if time allows during his/her shift.

If long term watches are requested (over two weeks) then an officer will stop by weekly.

This is free a service offered to City of Tampa residents, but its not a guarantee that your home will be safe from crimes.

Taking it a step further, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office launched their summer anti-theft initiative where they handed out tools to secure belongings.

Deputies handed out bike locks, gun locks, steering wheel clubs and thumb drives for serialized property.

They plan to have a similar handout this summer.

Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties also offer similar vacation watch programs.