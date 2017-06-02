Here's how police can check on your home while you're on vacation

Nicole Grigg
4:29 PM, Jun 2, 2017

The City of Tampa wants to remind homeowners that if they're planning their summer vacations to sign up for the police department's Vacation Watch Program.

While you're away a zone officer will check your home if time allows during his/her shift. 

If long term watches are requested (over two weeks) then an officer will stop by weekly. 

This is free a service offered to City of Tampa residents, but its not a guarantee that your home will be safe from crimes. 

Taking it a step further, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office launched their summer anti-theft initiative where they handed out tools to secure belongings. 

Deputies handed out bike locks, gun locks, steering wheel clubs and thumb drives for serialized property. 

They plan to have a similar handout this summer. 

Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties also offer similar vacation watch programs.

