If you're looking for a career change with free training, you may want to think about manufacturing.

There's a need for qualified employees, and you can be one of them in just a few weeks, and there's a focus on bringing women into this growing field.

At the Centre for Women, Barbara Griffin is learning more about a manufacturing career she's always had an interest in.

“There was no opportunities for manufacturing, you always saw men in manufacturing jobs so now I’m looking for change,” Griffin said.

Now she has a chance with free training through Hillsborough Community College and a grant with the Manufacturing Alliance.

“I enjoy the innovation that’s involved, also I like working with my hands, my fingers,” Griffin said.

Different training courses, offered in-person and online, give students the equivalent of 15 credit hours in just a few weeks. It's all free of charge. They also walk away with an industry certification.

“Whether that plant produced anything from micro chips to potato chips they are looking for employees and the individuals who get these certifications can prove to potential employers that they have the skill set,” Glenn Goonis, adjunct instructor with HCC, said.

With some experience, average manufacturing jobs can pay well.

“$62,000 to $64,000, so these are well paying middle-class jobs that are looking to be filled,” Goonis said.

Barbara's training starts Monday and she's ready.

“I’m positive that I will be successful, I’ve got to make it for the other females that are coming behind me,” she said.

The next free online course starts February 21. For more information, visit MadeInHillsborough.org.