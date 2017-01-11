Father of six finds stolen truck, alarming discovery inside

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. - A father of six on the verge of losing his business after a heartless crime is instead surprised by his community. His truck was stolen right before Christmas. This father lost hope his stolen work truck and tools would ever turn up. Now, deputies found it and a disturbing item inside.

"Oh I was sick," said James Saunders.

Three weeks after the crime Polk County Deputies found his truck. Saunder's stomach churned after seeing how crooks left it.

"Not one tool. There was not one thing of mine left in there," he said.

The whole truck was stripped down. Even his children's student of the month bumper sticker was torn off and an alarming find inside.

"They found needles in the truck, said Lori Saunders, his wife.

But the most heartbreaking loss were the thousands of dollars of tools Saunders needs in order to run his tree clearing company.

"I just thought I was out of business, I was done," he said.

But after our original story aired about his stolen truck, calls started pouring in.

"Shocked, amazed," said Lori Saunders.

A check for a thousand dollars and toys for their kids. Complete strangers stepping in to help.

"It's just unbelievable that people really want to help."

One of them even giving the family exactly what they wished for this Christmas, work tools.

All together the donated tools add up to a $2,000 value. Teaching this family about the best of humanity during the worst of times. Despite the fact the ones responsible have not been found the community's generosity filled the Saunders family with warmth.

"You can't let one person ruin your whole outlook," said Lori Saunders.

Although their tools will likely remain lost, this family ended up finding compassion.