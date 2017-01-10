Championship game leaves mess behind on first day back to school for students at HCC

TAMPA, Fla. - Students arriving back to school from winter break, had quite a mess to drive around when they came to Hillsborough Community College's Dale Mabry campus.

Staff with HCC tells us Tuesday was the first day back to school, a day after the National Football Championship game was hosted across the street at Raymond James Stadium.

"The first thing I saw was trash," said Darell Carter, "obviously there was like people urinating, because when the sun started hitting the grass, it just smells like urine all over the place."

Carter has been coming to the Dale Mabry campus for two years, and has never seen the lot trashed like any other big event.

Students even taking to social sites like reddit Tampa to vent their frustrations.

Hillsborough Community College's Public Relations Executive Director Ashley Carl said they are very disappointed in the trash left behind.

They tell us they have a contract with Tampa Sports Authority, and per the agreement they are in charge of clean-up activities. This includes: cones, barricades, and trash from the parking lots.

Tampa Sports Authority got back to our request and said the cleaning contractors doubled the crew for this event; however, the workers started cleanup at the Alumni Party tents on the HCC property instead of cleaning the lots first.

In an email TSA said they've never had an issue before as they have always had a good, long term partnership with the college.