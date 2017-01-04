200 volunteers in place to help clean up the city after College Football Championship Game

TAMPA, Fla. - Keeping Tampa Bay Beautiful, a non-profit in Hillsborough County is mapping out a game plan to keep the city clean after tens of thousands of fans will make there way through the area for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The group of volunteers have been able to remove over 600,000 pounds of trash and debris in the county.

The Environmental Program Manager tells us students and alumni with the University of Alabama have reached out to them to help clean up after the game.

They have around 200 volunteers already in place.

However, they are looking for more volunteers the following week for the 'Trash Free Waters Day Cleanup.'

From 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. volunteers will be at four locations: Bermuda Blvd, 22nd Street to DeSoto Park, McKay Bay Nature Park, McKay Bay Greenway Trail and Crystal Springs Preserve.