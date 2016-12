HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. - Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed a Subway restaurant.

On Dec. 24 at about 1:25 a.m. a man broke the glass of the front door with a hammer to get inside.

He took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and left the scene in an older model blue van, possibly a 1990-1995 GMC Vandura.

The man is described as a white male, 25-40 years old, large build, and having short brown hair. He was wearing a red NBA t-shirt, jean shorts and high top sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.