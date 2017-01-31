Three men steal $13,000 of items from Valrico home; shoot at neighbor trying to stop theft

VALRICO, Fla. - Hillsborough County detectives report three men stole items worth thousands of dollars from a Valrico home on Wednesday.



At approximately 12:53 p.m., deputies say three black men between the ages of 18 and 23 arrived at the victim's house, located at 2037 Wexford Green Drive. The men were driving a white Ford 150 pickup truck. The truck has a tan stripe on the bottom running between its fenders and a Green Florida specialist tag with a fish on it and begins with letters "TE".



One suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket while the other two were wearing light-colored long sleeved shirts and jeans.



The trio entered the house by first unlocking a fence to the backyard and then opening a rear, sliding glass door.



Authorities say they removed a Samsung 50" flat screen television, an adult Honda red/white dirt bike, and a youth Kawasaki or Suzuki fluorescent green/white dirt bike. The burglars loaded all three items into bed of the Ford F150.



The Sheriff's Office says before the burglars left a neighbor confronted them. One of the thieves sitting inside the truck fired twice at the neighbor, but missed. The three men then drove away.



Anyone who may know who the three men are is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477). You can also report a tip anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a cash reward.



