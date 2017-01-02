One person killed in Valrico shooting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla - UPDATE | 12:25 p.m.--Officals say the victim of the shooting was Jayquon Johnson, 17.

Original Story | Deputies are currently investigating a shooting in Valrico that left one person dead. It happened at the 4500 block of Cabbage Palm Drive early Sunday afternoon.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports paramedics transported one person to a local hospital as a result of the shooting. That person died a short time later.



Detectives are currently interviewing the person who shot the victim and witnesses. They are also examining forensic evidence to determine if the shooter will be charged with a crime.



Authorities have yet to release the names of the victim or the shooter.



