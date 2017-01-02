Two people taken to the hospital after being hit by New Year's celebratory gunfire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla - Deputies in Hillsborough County investigate two cases of celebratory gunfire.



The first incident took place on 9:10 p.m. Saturday night near Deerfield Street. Terry Wayne Snyder was riding his bicycle in the area when he felt a sharp pain in his leg and heard fireworks in the area. Snyder was transported to Tampa General Hospital, treated for a gunshot wound and later released.

The second incident occurred at 12:09 a.m. Sunday morning. Jesus Garcia-Renteria was standing in the front yard of 6919 First Street in Wimauma. He was watching the fireworks when a bullet struck his arm. Garcia-Renteria was transported to Tampa General Hospital and was treated and later released.

No suspects have been identified in either incident.



Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a $3,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest. Anyone with information on these shootings should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.