TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - UPDATE | Dec. 30--

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with Wednesday's fatal home invasion shooting in Temple Terrace.

Early Friday morning, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Leroy Monsalvatge, 24. He was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted armed robbery with a firearm causing death, armed burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.

Original Story | Temple Terrace Police are investigating a murder stemming from a home invasion robbery. Police say 24-year-old Parish Jordan killed 41-year-old Mackelle Burnett inside of his apartment Wednesday night.



According to police, Jordan and another robber forced their way into his Summit West apartment. During an altercation, Jordan shot Burnett.



Burnett was also shot during the robbery attempt. He was arrested at St. Joseph's Hospital.



Police are still looking for the other suspect.



The arrest report says two other people were inside of the home during the incident. Neighbors say they were his wife and child. Police would not confirm that information.