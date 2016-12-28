Police: Plant City teen shot in abdomen while protecting mother

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was reportedly shot in the abdomen by a man who was allegedly assaulting his mother.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Charles Avenue on Monday, December 26.

Police say Ricardo Gonzales, 42, was reportedly assaulting and verbally threatening April Masias, 32. Police say Gonzales placed a gun to her head and fired one round into the ground.

Masias' teenage son heard the gunshot from another room and was scared that his mother had been shot. He confronted Gonzales for reportedly assaulting his mother. Gonzales then struck the teen in the head with the gun and then shot the teen in the abdomen, firing one round.

Gonzales was arrested and transported to the Orient Road Jail. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Without Intent to Kill, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Child Abuse.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

