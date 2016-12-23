Fatal train vs. truck crash in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. - UPDATE | 6:00 p.m.--

The truck driver has been identified as Nicholas Benigni, 38.

The train was approaching a private drive. The truck did not yield and pulled into the path of the train.

The train applied the brakes and traveled about a half mile north before it could come to a stop.

Original Story | A train and truck collided in Plant City Friday afternoon in an incident that killed the truck driver.

A white Toyota Tundra was the vehicle involved, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at the intersection of Tollar Rd. and Paul Buchman Hwy. in Plant City.

