Discounted 2017 Florida Strawberry Festival tickets now on sale at Publix supermarkets

TAMPA, Fla. - Discounted admission tickets to the 2017 Florida Strawberry Festival will go on sale Thursday. Tickets can be purchased at participating Publix supermarket stores in 17 Tampa Bay area and Central Florida counties.



Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children 6 to 12 years old, a savings of 20% off tickets sold at the festival gates. Children 5 years old and under are admitted free.



The advance discounted admission tickets will be available through March 12th at Publix customer service desks. A select number of stores will also offer discounted strawberry shortcake tickets.



Publix is teaming up to host Publix Feeding Florida Day at the festival on Friday, March 3. Visitors are invited to bring a Publix brand non-perishable item on that day to receive $5 off the midway’s $20 fun pack ride coupon book. All items collected will be donated to the United Food Bank of Plant City.



The 2017 Florida Strawberry Festival will be held March 2 to 12 at the festival grounds in Plant City.



To see the list of participating Publix Super Market stores, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com.