Family of Hillsborough Co. crash make plea to stop drunk drivers

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. - Dontae Hill, 25, was killed in a traffic crash by an alleged drunk driver early Wednesday in Hillsborough County. His loved ones are now pleading with other drivers to be responsible, while also offering forgiveness to the man now facing charges in Hill's death.



Around a circle with candles lit, and hands held, family of friends lifted up 25-year-old Dontae Hill in prayer.



"We trust you Lord. We know that you will guide us. We know that you will make this right," they prayed.



Hill was killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning, while turning from Falkenburg Road onto Adamo Drive. Troopers say 28-year-old Johnathan Honza was drunk when he slammed into Hill, right in front of a third vehicle.



"A young life was taken just senselessly," said Kenneth Miller, grandfather to Dontae's children.



Dontae leaves behind a one-year-old little boy, Donnie, and a second little boy he'll never meet. His girlfriend is expecting Dontae, Jr. any day now.



"It's been rough, but I know he would want me to continue getting up every day and make something happen," said Talisa Williams, Dontae's girlfriend and mother of his children.



While Dontae's sons won't remember their dad, loved ones say they have plenty of things to share about the incredible man he was.



"He had a smile that was bright as sunshine. He had a good spirit. Very creative mindset. He was a good dad, and his little man misses him bad," said Miller.



The driver in this case is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and driving without a license in connection to the accident. But the family says they hope others will learn a lesson and they offer him forgiveness.



"I think god would want me to forgive," said Williams.

"That's part of life. Forgiveness. No matter how deep the pain is, you have to forgive and move on. If not for the other person, then for yourself," said Miller.



And they hope all drivers, will think twice before driving drunk.

"You disturb lives. You take away dreams and everything. Think consciously before you go jump in the car, you know when you've been drinking and do the right thing," said Miller.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Dontae Hill's family. You can help here.





