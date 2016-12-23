Christmas light bandit strikes Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. - A Christmas decoration crime spree is taking the holiday spirit out of Hillsborough County.

Dozens of laser light displays have been snatched right out of front yards in Riverside Heights.

Nearly a dozen laser light displays, retailing for about $40 each, are now missing and Alina Morros surveillance camera’s show why.

In the video, a man calmly walks right into her yard Tuesday, plucks the device from the grass and leaves.

“I mean it took less than 30 seconds,” Morros said.

“It shocked me that it was a grown man that did it,” said Larry Lavacca, who also had his lights stolen.

Moments later you can see the man fling a bag over his shoulder, jump on a bike and ride away.

Throughout the night, police say he hit nearly a dozen other homes including stealing Larry Lavacca’s yard.

“Are you like setting up a tent somewhere and selling these things? I mean it's just really stupid,” Lavacca said.

For John Rumball, it's the lack of fear of getting caught that has him on edge.

“What really scares and shocks me is that there was a sheriff’s car parked right there and they walked up and took the lights,” Rumball said.

Investigators released a daytime image of the suspect showing him stealing a string of lights out of a bush as well.

While it is difficult to protect yourself from this type of theft, there are things you can do, like bolting down the projector to a tree or post.

“If they can’t grab it and run they’re not going to take it,”