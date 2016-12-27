Brandon mother arrested, reportedly abused child for hours

BRANDON, Fla. - A Brandon mother is behind bars after deputies say she abused her child for several hours.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Melissa Hayes, 36, on December 26, at approximately 6:30 p.m. and charged her with one count of cruelty toward child, aggravated child abuse.

Deputies say Hayes reportedly used her closed fist, a crutch and a stick to hit her child approximately fifty times. The child suffered multiple wounds the size of tennis balls all over the child's body. There were finger print marks all over the child's neck. The child suffered a black and swollen eye as well as a knot on the back of the child's head. There were bit marks on the child's back shoulder.

Deputies say that Hayes maliciously punished the child for several hours.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.