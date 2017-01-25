Year long investigation results in bomb squad being called, methamphetamine bust

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A year long undercover investigation led to the bomb squad being called out, and methamphetamine and firearms being found.

Wednesday morning the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit with assistance from the S.W.A.T. team, executed a search warrant at 8050 B.W. Stevenson Road in Brooksville.

The search warrant was the result of a year-long investigation where undercover detectives took part in operations to purchase methamphetamine from Randall McConnell, who lives at the residence.

During the investigation, detectives learned there was a possibility that explosives were in the building and could be used to harm law enforcement officers.

Members of the Tampa Bay Regional Bomb Squad assisted in the search. They swept the residence, but did find any explosives.

On scene, detectives found meth, marijuana, several firearms and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Randall McConnell was arrested and charged with:

-Sale of Methamphetamine

- Possession of Methamphetamine

- Possession of Marijuana

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

- Possession of a Structure for the Sale of Methamphetamine

Marissa McConnell, his daughter, was also arrested and charged with:

- Possession of Methamphetamine

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The investigation remains active.