Woman trying to reunite class ring with owner

HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Patsy Burgess discovered it while cleaning out the shed in her backyard.

“Found it in here. It was just in a box of medical supplies,” she said.

A class ring from Dixe Hollins High School in St. Petersburg. Class of 1969.

“I thought where in the world,” she said.

Patsy’s shed in Citrus County is 82 miles away from Dixie Hollins. She’s lived in this home for 23 years. And the the only other owner is from Canada. So she really doesn’t know how the ring ended up here.

“So I’d like to find the owner. I don’t know how long it’s been out in my shed. I don’t know where the box of supplies came from,” she said.

There are initials inscribed inside the ring. It looks like GWK. So if you have a Dixie Hollins yearbook handy from 1969, take a look.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, my class ring is still very important to me. We are going to have our 45th reunion next year and I wear my ring every time at the reunion,” said Burgess.

Patsy said the ring looks like a guy’s ring and it is still in good shape. She estimates the owner is about 65 years old and hopefully in pretty good shape too.