CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - Powerful storms made their way through the Tampa Bay area late Sunday night, leaving damage behind.

The strong winds caused a tree to crash into a home in Citrus County.

The tree just barely missed a man inside the home at the time. The man escaped with minor injuries.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the damage to the home on their facebook page. The tree ripped through the roof and into the kitchen and into one of the bedrooms. The 65-year-old man who lived in the home declined medical attention.

During the storm, parts of Citrus County were reporting wind gusts of more than 50 miles per hour.

