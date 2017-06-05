SPRING HILL, Fla. - For the second time in a matter of days, a dog attacked a Hernando County deputy. Both times, the dogs bit deputies who were on the job. But fortunately the injuries were minor.

Last week’s case happened Wednesday on River Road in Spring Hill. A Hernando sergeant was investigating a report of a dog attacking another. As he approached the caller that man’s dog, a German Shepherd, charged at the sergeant.

Investigators said the dog bit the deputy on the leg. The sergeant shot at the dog, didn’t hit it, but scared the German Shepherd off.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sunday’s attack involved a Siberian Husky and was also in Spring Hill.

The dog was running loose away from it’s nearby home. The deputy was able to kick at the dog to scare it away.

“Well the deputies try to use the least amount of force needed to control every situation including a dog that’s vicious. I had one individual tell me a short time ago that he was being approached by a dog and he pepper sprayed it and it had no effect on it,” said Denise Moloney, Hernando Sheriff’s Office spokesperson

The Sheriff’s office said everyone would be much safer, if people looked after their dogs and kept them inside or on a leash.

The owners of the dogs that bit the deputies are facing citations.