FLORAL CITY, Fla - UPDATE: Lainey Bramlette has been found. She was located in heavy brush. She has some cuts, scrapes and is cold, but is otherwise in good health. Deputies say she is happy to be back with her mother.

Deputies are currently looking for a missing 3-year-old child.

Lainey Bramlette went missing while with her family at 9891 East New Hope Court in Floral City. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says that Bramlette was playing on an electric four-wheeler on the Floral City property. Her mother heard the four-wheeler stop and when she went to find the child she could not be found.

They believe that she is near the area. Firefighters and volunteers are currently searching in and around the property for Bramlette.

Bramlette is described as 3 feet tall, about 35 pounds with long blond hair in a pony tall. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue long sleeve shirt, a camo jacket and cowboy boots. She has a scar above her left eye about a quarter inch long.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.