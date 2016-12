HERNANDO CO., Fla. - A Hernando county woman has been arrested for domestic battery after she caught her mother kissing her ex-boyfriend.

Breauna Bolton said she saw her mother, Tonya Barker, kissing her ex-boyfriend, Philip Ocasio.

When she saw them, Bolton entered through an open window.

She started crying and pushed Ocasio over a chair and punched him in the back of the head.

She said they dated for about a year and a half, and just broke up three weeks ago.

Ocasio had minor injuries on his left arm and redness on the back of his head.