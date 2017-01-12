Hernando patrol car struck by gunfire, one suspect on the loose

HERNANDO CO., Fla. - A Hernando County Sheriff's patrol car was struck by a bullet Wednesday night.

On Jan. 11 at about 11:00 p.m., deputies conducting proactive patrol in the South Brooksville area attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Toyota. The driver fled in the car and the front-seat passenger fled on foot.

Deputies have two people in custody. They are still looking for one other person.

While investigating this incident, the patrol vehicle the two deputies were in was fired upon and struck by a bullet. No deputies were injured.

The situation is fluid at this time.

This story is developing. Check back with abcactionnews.com for further updates.

