Several fire crews are working to put out a 50 acre brush fire on Ash White Terrace in Crystal River.

According to officials, the brush fire is just north of Seven Rivers Hospital and was caused by downed power lines.

Due to the high winds, the fire quickly spread.

Residents North and East within a five mile radius were initially told to evacuate. The Sheriff, shortly after, tweeted that the fire was under control and canceled the evacuation.