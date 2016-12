HERNANDO CO., Fla. - A 7-year-old is in critical condition after being ejected from a car on Christmas Day.

The child was not wearing a seatbelt or child restraint, and the vehicle drove over a bump in the roadway, ejecting the 7-year-old from the car.

There was also a 12-year-old in the car who was uninjured.

The driver, Tyler Zappa, of Spring Hill, was cited for careless driving and seatbelt violations.

The incident occurred at 8:41 p.m. at La Rose Road/Soult Road in Hernando County.