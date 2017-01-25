Pulse Performance Products recalls Children's electronic scooters due to fall hazard

Pulse Performance Products, a division of Bravo Sports, is recalling about 8,000 Children’s electric scooters due to a fall hazard.

According to the company, the knuckle that joins the wheel to the axle can break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

This recall involves Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooters for children with manufacturing date codes between September 10, 2016 and October 11, 2016. The date code is printed on a label located under the platform in format XX(month)/XX(day)/2016 – 066QY.

The scooters were sold in Target stores nationwide from October 2016 through November 2016 for about $100. They are blue and have two wheels in the front and one in the rear.



Consumers should immediately take the recalled scooters away from children and contact Pulse Performance Products at 844-287-8711 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.pulsescooters.com for a full refund.