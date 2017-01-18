Pictsweet Farms recalls breaded okra for possible glass contamination

Pictsweet Farms has announced a voluntary recall on select packages of crunchy breaded okra due to possible glass contamination .

According to the company, some of the packages may contain glass fragments, which could cause injury if ingested. There has been one minor injury reported in connection with the issue.

The recall impacts Pictsweet Farms 12 ounce Breaded Okra (UPC#: 0 70560 98377 8) with a "best if used by" date of Nov 3, 2018. The production codes include 3086B C, 3086B D, 3086B E, 3086B F, or 3086B G. This information is printed on the back panel of each package.

The affected Breaded Okra product was distributed through retail stores across the United States. No other Pictsweet Farms products are impacted by this recall.

Consumers who purchased this product should discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

For additional information, contact Pictsweet consumer affairs line at: 1-800-527-0986 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.