Some parents believe key to gun safety is teaching kids to shoot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A horrific tragedy involving a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself and was killed inside his Tampa home on Sunday is raising the question on how parents can protect their kids from guns.

But now a growing number of local parents believe the answer to gun safety is to teach your kids to shoot.

"To protect ourselves and to protect my little baby cubs," said mother Melissa Davis.

Green Valley Range hosts a kids safety class for children 7 to 15 years of age. They say the class, which frequently sells out, teaches the basics along with a few rounds of shooting.

"We do at least 10 rounds with them, to give them the experience of having a firearm in their hands," head instructor John Bebirian said.

Davis says her kids have not started shooting, but wants them to learn soon. She believes if her kids know more about how a gun works, they will be less inclined to pick one up.

"I grew up very scared of guns and it left a very forbidden feeling," Davis said. "Guns are not scary. It is what you do with a gun that can be scary."

Instructors also say teaching kids about guns can take away any curiosity they may have when it comes to approaching a gun in the future.