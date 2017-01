ORLANDO, Fla. - Family and friends honored the life of a Orlando police officer who was killed Monday morning, trying to capture an accused killer.

According to authorities, Markeith Loyd has been avoiding capture since mid December, accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend and he is now hiding for the murder of Master Sergeant Debra Clayton.

"All we know is he hasn't been caught and he had taken a life of one too many and it needs to stop," Nikkie Huey Young, Debra Clayton's sister, said.

Since Monday morning, more than 300 tips have been called into Central Florida Crimeline. The sheriff's office said they are working on arrest warrants for people they believe are aiding and abetting Loyd. The reward for information leading to Loyd's capture has been raised to $100,000.

"I was just talking to her. She said if she ran into anybody they were going to have to kill her," Clayton's son said.

Tuesday night, family and friends honored Clayton's life and what she has done for the community.

"Ever since we were little, I always told her she was my hero," Nikkie Huey Young said.

Clayton's family said she loved her son, helping people, and serving.

"Debra came from humble beginnings and the only thing she wanted was for little brown boys and girls to see themselves in her," Commissioner Regina Hill said.

Commissioner Hill said Clayton wanted to start a non-profit called Bridge the Gap to make a difference between the community and officers.

"Debra's legacy will not die. It starts tonight," Commissioner Hill said.

Clayton's family said they are proud of everything she has accomplished.

"She had ways and she was a cop and she wanted to protect people and she died doing her job," Nikkie Huey Young said.