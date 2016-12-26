Neighbors of Tampa club where two people shot want it closed

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are on the hunt for a gunman, who shot two people outside a crowded night club. It's the second shooting at Club Viva on N. Armenia in the past year, and neighbors are now calling for change.

As police continue to investigate the shooting, we're learning the club is no stranger to police activity. In fact just this weekend, police were called to the club at least three times in the 48 hours leading up to the shooting.

"It's not good," said Marta Rivera.

Rivera slept through gunshots Monday morning at Club Viva, which is just around the corner from her house.

"My god, that scares me. Shooting, wow. It used to be in other places like New York, but here in Tampa, things are getting bad," Rivera said.

But she, and other neighbors, have had their fair share of concerns with Club Viva from fights to drugs.

There was another shooting at the business just last year. Darren Johnson was one of three people shot that night and says while the club has security, they didn't do enough to stop the fighting and keep people safe.

"I was even talking to the police saying how did they get the guns in there and, you know, hell nobody knows because they pat you down so good," said Johnson.

Johnson says he'll never step foot inside Club Viva again. Now neighbors are hoping the city will take a closer look at whether the club should stay in business.

"I think they should just close it. They should. Because this is not a street for that. A lot of kids live around here," said neighbor Yulexis Loyola.

The club's registered owner didn't respond to our requests for comment.

Right now, there is no word on any penalties that might be levied against the club. They're scheduled to re-open for business on Thursday night.