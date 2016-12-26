Neighbors of Tampa club where two people shot want it closed

As police continue to investigate the shooting, we're learning the club is no stranger to police activity. In fact just this weekend, police were called to the club at least three times in the 48 hours leading up to the shooting.
"It's not good," said Marta Rivera.
Rivera slept through gunshots Monday morning at Club Viva, which is just around the corner from her house.
"My god, that scares me. Shooting, wow. It used to be in other places like New York, but here in Tampa, things are getting bad," Rivera said.
But she, and other neighbors, have had their fair share of concerns with Club Viva from fights to drugs.