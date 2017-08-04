Nearly 100 Bay Area schools forced to extend hours to provide more reading time to students

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Ninety-four Bay Area schools are on this year’s “low 300” list and will have to extend school hours next year.

The list contains the 300 schools in the state with the lowest reading scores.

State law requires school districts to provide extra reading time at these schools.

Thirty-nine of the underperforming schools are in Hillsborough County, twenty-two are in Polk County, seventeen are in Pinellas County, eleven are in Manatee County, four are in Pasco County and one in Hernando County.

In seventeen of the area schools less than one out of four students were reading at grade level.

The lowest score was at Washington Elementary School in Hillsborough County.

The school districts will have to spend extra money to pay teachers for the extended hours. The school day will be extended by a half-hour.

Find out if your school is on the list. The number beside a school's name is the percentage of students reading at grade level.

HERNANDO

MOTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 37

HILLSBOROUGH

FOREST HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 24

SHEEHY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 29

FROST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 43

REDDICK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 29

MOSI PARTNERSHIP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 36

KIMBELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 28

PATRICIA SULLIVAN METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES PARTNERSHIP SCHOOL - 37

BROWARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 26

BRYAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 31

BURNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 26

CAHOON ELEMENTARY MAGNET SCHOOL - 48

CLEVELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 26

DOVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 25

EDISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 24

FOLSOM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 38

FOSTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 33

GRAHAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 26

IPPOLITO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 37

JACKSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 32

MANGO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 37

MCDONALD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 35

MILES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 30

MORT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 34

OAK PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 26

PALM RIVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 31

PIZZO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 34

POTTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 17

ROBINSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 37

ROBLES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 26

RUSKIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 30

SHAW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 24

SPRINGHEAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 39

SULPHUR SPRINGS K-8 SCHOOL - 23

THONOTOSASSA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 40

WASHINGTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 14

JAMES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 28

WIMAUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 28

VILLAGE OF EXCELLENCE ACADEMY - 22

KINGS KIDS ACADEMY OF HEALTH SCIENCES - 27

MANATEE

BALLARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 30

BAYSHORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 37

MANATEE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 26

ONECO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 22

G D ROGERS GARDEN- BULLOCK ELEMENTARY - 22

PALM VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 29

ROBERT H. PRINE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 35

BLANCHE H. DAUGHTREY ELEMENTARY - 21

SAMOSET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 29

JAMES TILLMAN ELEMENTARY MAGNET SCHOOL - 24

BLACKBURN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 43

PASCO

RODNEY B. COX ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 26

PASCO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 36

WEST ZEPHYRHILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 39

FOX HOLLOW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 33

PINELLAS

BELLEAIR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 32

CAMPBELL PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 18

DUNEDIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 36

EISENHOWER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 38

FAIRMOUNT PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 19

JOHN M. SEXTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 40

GULFPORT MONTESSOURI ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 34

HIGH POINT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 38

LAKEWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 22

LEALMAN AVENUE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 31

MAXIMO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 29

MELROSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 22

MILDRED HELMS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 42

MOUNT VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 34

PONCE DE LEON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 33

SANDY LANE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 28

WOODLAWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 36

POLK