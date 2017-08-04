Nearly 100 Bay Area schools forced to extend hours to provide more reading time to students

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Ninety-four Bay Area schools are on this year’s “low 300” list and will have to extend school hours next year.
The list contains the 300 schools in the state with the lowest reading scores.
State law requires school districts to provide extra reading time at these schools.
Thirty-nine of the underperforming schools are in Hillsborough County, twenty-two are in Polk County, seventeen are in Pinellas County, eleven are in Manatee County, four are in Pasco County and one in Hernando County.
In seventeen of the area schools less than one out of four students were reading at grade level.
The lowest score was at Washington Elementary School in Hillsborough County.
The school districts will have to spend extra money to pay teachers for the extended hours. The school day will be extended by a half-hour.
Find out if your school is on the list. The number beside a school's name is the percentage of students reading at grade level.
HERNANDO
MOTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 37
HILLSBOROUGH
FOREST HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 24
SHEEHY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 29
FROST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 43
REDDICK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 29
MOSI PARTNERSHIP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 36
KIMBELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - 28
PATRICIA SULLIVAN METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES PARTNERSHIP SCHOOL - 37