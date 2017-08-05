Woman raises money for piglet's surgery after saving it from traffic

Associated Press
3:25 PM, Aug 5, 2017

This photo was taken on Friday, July 7, 2017. On the left is Francesca McAndrews, "the rescuer", and on the right, Lorrie Dunn, "the foster mom". Enzo was still fairly lethargic.

Francesca McAndrews
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who rescued a piglet that was darting in and out of rush-hour traffic is getting help from local businesses to fund a surgery it needs to survive.

Francesca McAndrews tells LNP she was driving to work when she saw the tiny swine dodging cars in Lancaster last month. She slammed on her brakes and caught the little pig. She says she's had some practice catching pigs at fair.

She thinks the piglet fell off a livestock truck. Veterinarians say the animal needs surgery on a hernia it likely developed in the fall from the truck.

If the hernia gets much bigger, it could rupture.

Two local businesses are holding fundraisers to help pay for the pig's medical bills. One event is called Swine and Wine.

