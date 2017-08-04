Woman found smoking cigarette during rescue

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) - Deputies from the Erie County (New York) Sheriff's Office responded to a crash scene in the Town of North Collins early Friday morning.

At 4:41 a.m. local time deputies discovered a minivan partially submerged in a pond with its lights still on. The Sheriff's Office says a woman was found in the driver's seat smoking a cigarette while being rescued by personnel from the North Collins Fire Company.

Sonya Gelster, 37 of Boston had a strong odor of alcohol on her, according to deputies. She failed multiple sobriety tests and was subsequently charged with a felony DWI, among six other charges.

She's currently held at the Erie County Holding Center until her arraignment in North Collins Town Court.