Virginia Beach officials warn of sand hole dangers after woman dies in Ocean City

A woman suffocated to death in Ocean City, Maryland after falling into a large hole on the beach.

A 30-year-old woman who was vacationing from Texas died earlier this week after she fell into a large hole on the beach.

Officials said her arm was the only thing visible from the sand.

She apparently began separated from her family at around 2 o'clock in the morning and her body was found a hours later on the beach.

U.S. Lifesaving association spokesperson Tom Gill said, "Nationally, there are deaths every year from this and this one in Ocean City is just a horrible reminder of the dangers of holes on the beach."

Gill said the sand can be deadly if is caves in around you.

"It's a preventable incident. People should not be digging deep holes in the sand for the safety of all those around them and people that come along later," said Gill.

Stacy Frade lives in Chick's Beach and she said she takes precautions for her neighborhood and will actually go out on the beach and fill holes that were left behind by others.

"A lot of people walk on the beach here especially at night but if it starts to get dark out you can't really see the holes," said Frade.

Officials say they don't know if the woman fell in the hole or climbed in but either way this is a terribly tragic situation

Beach officials warn people to only dig holes that are knee-deep and they also say that if you do dig a hole make sure you fill it back in before you leave the beach to make sure no one else falls in it or gets hurt.