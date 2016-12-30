Uber driver saves 16-year-old from sex trafficking ring

For California Uber driver Keith Avila, he thought the worst kind of Uber rides he would give would end with drunk passengers throwing up in his car. He found out on Monday that things could be worse.

During a ride Avila gave to a group of two women and a juvenile female, Avila said they talked openly about how they were going to deliver the teen to be sold for sex at a Holiday Inn in Sacramento. Once the group left Avila's car, he called the police to notify them.

While the police responded, Avila went to Facebook to air a live video describing the incident.

"There was no way that it is going to happen in front of me and me not say anything," a shocked Avila said from his car. "They were describing what they were going to do when they get there. Check for guns, get the money before they touching up on the guy."

The incident was confirmed by NBC News. In the video, Avila described the juvenile as a 12-year-old, but NBC confirmed that the youth involved in the sex trafficking ring was a 16-year-old.

Elk Grove public information officer Chris Trim told NBC News that the police immediately arrested Destiny Pettway, 25, and Maria Westley, 31. The two were arrested and charged with pimping and pandering, and their bail was set to $500,000, NBC News said.

The police also arrested Disney Vang, 20, for suspicions of sexual activity with a minor. Vang has since been released.

"The worst thing I thought would happen when driving Uber is that I would be getting drunk passengers and I would have to handle them," Avila, 34 told NBC.