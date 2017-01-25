Trump releasing plan aimed at improving veterans' care

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Donald Trump outlined an unreleased position paper to improve veterans' health care and other services on Saturday, as he faces continued criticism for failing to provide policy specifics.

The Republican presidential contender previewed his plans at a campaign appearance in front of the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia — the same place where 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney announced his vice-presidential pick.

Trump has made a point of criticizing the way veterans in the country are treated ever since he drew criticism by questioning Sen. John McCain's status as a war hero early in his campaign.

Speaking in front of several thousand supporters Saturday, Trump outlined his plans for reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs, arguing that veterans should to be able to receive treatment any time they want from any doctor or facility that accepts Medicare.

The change, he said, would help improve wait times and services by adding competition.

Trump also said he wants to improve health services for female veterans, provide new incentives for companies to hire veterans and provide new assistance to help veterans adjust to civilian life.

"We're going to transform the V.A. to meet the needs of the 21st century," Trump, who appeared to be reading his yet-to-be-released plans, said. "We're going to make the V.A. great again."

Trump did not provide specifics, but said that, overall, the changes he'd propose would cost less than he system now him place.

Trump has also released policy papers on immigration, the Second Amendment and tax reform.