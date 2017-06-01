Texas man catches nightmarishly large bullfrog

It’s common to see fishermen pictured holding their trophy catch. But one Texas hunter was recently picture holding his own trophy catch — and the internet is pretty grossed out by it.



According to the South Texas Hunting Association, Markcuz Rangel nabbed a 13-pound bullfrog in a fishing pond on a ranch in Batesville, Texas. That’s right. 13 pounds.



While the thought of a 13-pound bullfrog is gross enough, it’s the photo of the beast that has people losing their lunch.







An official with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed the photo’s authenticity to the Houston Chronicle. While they said the image was not photoshopped, it was taken at a misleading angle to make the frog seem bigger.



That didn’t stop the internet from freaking out.

The post has been shared nearly 300,000 times since it was posted on May 25.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.