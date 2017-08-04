Employee shot multiple times in Burger King shooting

SPRING HILL, Tenn. - One person was shot after an argument broke out between employees at a Burger King in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

According to officers, two employees got into an argument and one of the employees shot the other multiple times.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. .

Quickly after the shooting, the suspect ran from the restaurant and led an officer on a short foot chase, but he was ultimately taken into custody.

The shooting victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said they had received a harassment call from the same Burger King earlier in the day. However, it was unclear if the call was made in regards to the same employees.

The restaurant was fully staffed at the time of the shooting, and one customer was still inside.

Detectives worked to gather evidence and collected witness statements.